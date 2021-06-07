Woman Dies After Passing Out on Indiana Theme Park Roller Coaster

An Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a hospital, a coroner said.

Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital, said Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck. Jankovic was found unconscious earlier Friday when The Voyage roller coaster returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Theme park officials wrote in a post on the park’s Facebook page that an inspection of the ride determined that it "operated as it was intended to."

"Earlier this evening, a female Guest returned to the station of The Voyage roller coaster unresponsive," theme park officials wrote on June 4. "Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid. The Guest was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana."

"A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to," the post continued. "The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite."