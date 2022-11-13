Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane

Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday.

A passenger, who recorded the incident on his cellphone, told NBC 5 that a woman stood up with her child during the landing, exclaiming that the child “had to throw up” and that she needed to take him to a bathroom.

According to witnesses, the woman then shoved a flight attendant who told her that she needed to sit down, and then paced back and forth yelling as pilots landed the plane.

Chicago police were at the gate when the plane arrived, and a total of three individuals, including a woman, a 3-year-old child and a flight attendant, were taken to local hospitals for observation.

There has been no word of charges at this time, and Chicago police are coordinating with the FBI on the investigation.