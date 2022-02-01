Winter Storm Warning: The Latest School Closures, E-Learning Moves in Illinois and Indiana

For the most up-to-date information on school closures, please visit this link to the Emergency Closing Center.

As a winter storm bears down on Illinois and Indiana, numerous schools districts have already canceled classes or announced switches to remote learning for Wednesday.

In Illinois, several school districts in suburban Oak Lawn have already announced changes to their schedule. District 123, which covers Oak Lawn and Hometown, will switch to e-learning on Wednesday, while District 122, the Ridgeland School District, will close its buildings completely.

Schools in Flossmoor, Calumet City and Hillside will all switch to remote learning on Wednesday because of the snow, as will District 143 in Midlothian and Forest Ride School District 142 in Oak Forest.

The latest round of school learning adjustments also included Tinley Park, Palos Heights and Homewood, among others. All of those school districts have announced that they will switch to remote learning for Wednesday.

Schools in Orland Park will also switch to remote learning, according to officials.

Schools in Orland Park will switch to remote learning, as will Calumet City and Lincoln-Way schools. Several Joliet schools, including Joliet Township High Schools, will also be moving to e-learning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Peotone schools will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday, with students switching to remote learning. Columbia Central School in Steger will also be remote-learning through Thursday, along with Crown Point schools in Indiana.

While no decision has been made yet on whether to make adjustments to schedules for Chicago Public Schools, several private institutions have already made changes, including Midwestern Christian Academy and St. Mary Star of the Sea, both of which will switch to remote learning.

St. Bartholomew will close on Wednesday, officials said.

In northwest Indiana, Gary Community School Corporation schools will switch to remote learning on Wednesday, as will schools in Lake Station.