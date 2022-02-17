Winter Storm Warning: Crashes Close Parts of Several Illinois and Indiana Interstates

Several area interstates are closed due to crashes amid an ongoing winter storm that is continuing to intensify on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, the southbound side of Interstate 65 is currently closed near mile marker 235, near the Kankakee River bridge, due to an accident. Lanes are blocked between State Road 2 and State Road 10, according to officials.

The northbound lanes in the vicinity are also experiencing gaper’s delays, as well as delays because of the heavy snow and gusty winds in the area.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are also closed near mile marker 231 because of a crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Multiple crashes and "white-out" conditions are being reported both on I-55 and on Interstate 72, according to officials. According to NWS, those conditions will continue to move northward in the area south of Interstate 80, causing serious traffic hazards throughout the afternoon and evening.

In the city of Chicago, stop-and-go traffic is being reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway, as well as the Eisenhower, because of hazardous travel conditions.

In Indiana, State Road 10 in Argos is closed between US-31 and IN-331 due to flooding, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On the Indiana Toll Road, a ban is in effect for triple tractor-trailers and double trailers until 11 p.m. tonight, with the ban taking effect between the Illinois state line and the Angola exit.

The National Weather Service says that the storm is likely reaching peak intensity in the coming hours, with snowfall rates of an inch per hour or greater, according to forecasters.