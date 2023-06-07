white sox

White Sox, Yankees play in smoky haze caused by Canadian wildfires

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Yankees hosted the White Sox Tuesday in a smoke-stained haze resulting from over hundreds of wildfires burning in Eastern Canada.

An orange-yellow fog engulfed Yankee Stadium in what at one point on Tuesday were the second-worst levels of air pollution in the world, according to IQair. The conditions, which IQair reported as being “very unhealthy” with an air quality index above 200, didn’t seem to bother the players much, though.

It was an eerie backdrop to the series opener in New York City, where the White Sox will play two more games in the polluted fog on Wednesday and Thursday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees jogs to the dugout during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

white soxMLB News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us