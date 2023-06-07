White Sox, Yankees play in smoky haze caused by Canadian wildfires

The Yankees hosted the White Sox Tuesday in a smoke-stained haze resulting from over hundreds of wildfires burning in Eastern Canada.
An orange-yellow fog engulfed Yankee Stadium in what at one point on Tuesday were the second-worst levels of air pollution in the world, according to IQair. The conditions, which IQair reported as being “very unhealthy” with an air quality index above 200, didn’t seem to bother the players much, though.
It was an eerie backdrop to the series opener in New York City, where the White Sox will play two more games in the polluted fog on Wednesday and Thursday.
