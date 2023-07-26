The White Sox traded Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels for Ky Bush and Edgar Quero, the team announced after their loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Quero, a catcher, is MLB pipeline's No. 66 prospect on their top 100 list. He is the Angels' second-best prospect. Bush, a 6-foot-6 left-handed pitcher, is the team's No. 3 overall prospect.

The #WhiteSox have acquired minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. pic.twitter.com/xoAvk6EUdO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 27, 2023

Giolito, 29, was acquired by the White Sox after the 2016 season in a multi-player trade for Adam Eaton. Quickly, Giolito became a full-time starter in 2018 for the White Sox. By 2019, he racked up his first All-Star nod as the team's ace on the mound.

The Los Angeles native will finish his final round of arbitration before heading into unrestricted free agency this winter. This season, he's pitched 21 starts and 121 innings, holding a 3.79 ERA.

Ironically, López, 29, was also a part of the trade for Eaton alongside Giolito. He served as one of the most dependable hybrid arms in the bullpen during his time with the White Sox after trying two seasons as a full-time starter. This season, out of the bullpen, he's pitched 43 games with a 4.29 ERA.

Quero, 20, has played 69 games with the Angels' Double-A team. Bush moved up to Double-A during the 2022 season, pitching 22 games then with a 3.67 ERA. In eight games on the mound this season, he holds a 7.20 ERA.

"Obviously, Lucas's and Reynaldo's tenures with the White Sox are not ending in the way that we envisioned when we first acquired them," Rick Hahn said Wednesday night after the game. "And I complimented them not just on their performances on the field, but the players they were in the clubhouse and the way they represented themselves and this club off the field.

"They will both certainly be missed and can help make that Angels team better positioned for a postseason run for both of them."

