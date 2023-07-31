White Sox promote top prospect to Double-A Birmingham

The White Sox are promoting infielder Colson Montgomery to Double-A Birmingham.

James Fox of Future Sox reported that the organization's top prospect is expected to join the Birmingham Barons Tuesday for their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Montgomery, 21, slashed .146/.192/.292 in 52 plate appearances at Double-A Birmingham in 2022, prompting a demotion to High-A Winston-Salem to start the 2023 season. The shortstop then spent several months on the injured list with a strained oblique and a back injury before starting a 10-day rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 19, where he slashed .353/.511/.588.

Montgomery earned his way back to Birmingham after batting .345 with an OPS of 1.088 over 17 games with the Winston-Salem Dash.

He's currently ranked as the 20th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipelines, while Baseball America has him ranked at No. 30.

