MLB News

White Sox practice on the field at Yankee Stadium after game postponement

The White Sox were practicing outside on the field at Yankee Stadium after Wednesday's game was postponed due to hazardous air quality.

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like the White Sox were getting in some practice outside on the field less than an hour after Wednesday's game was postponed due to hazardous air quality conditions caused by wildfires in Eastern Canada.

In Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees, a yellowish haze blanketed the ballpark and was visible to viewers on the broadcast.

"It was smoky out there," White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. "You know, I had a cough this morning, sore chest, nothing too terrible. Some of those balls went up and you kind of lose them for a second. It got a little hazy and you kind of lose them in the lights."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

By Wednesday, an alert notified New York City residents that the air quality rating rested at 234. Anything over a 300 rating is considered very unhealthy and hazardous for humans to breathe.

"Today at one point, it was pretty bad out there," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "We walked out of the dugout and it was kind of orange. They did the right thing. They got all the information."

Either the White Sox are going to be extra prepared for tomorrow's 4 p.m. doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, or they'll be crowdsourcing for inhalers.

News

Missing Persons 21 mins ago

Remains found during search for missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury; ex arrested

Darren Pang 32 mins ago

Darren Pang to join Chicago Blackhawks' broadcast booth for 2023-24 season

Either way, they need a couple of wins.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us