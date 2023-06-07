White Sox practice on the field at Yankee Stadium after game postponement

It looks like the White Sox were getting in some practice outside on the field less than an hour after Wednesday's game was postponed due to hazardous air quality conditions caused by wildfires in Eastern Canada.

White Sox still doing some work pic.twitter.com/ggNJ1ewPKQ — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 7, 2023

In Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees, a yellowish haze blanketed the ballpark and was visible to viewers on the broadcast.

"It was smoky out there," White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. "You know, I had a cough this morning, sore chest, nothing too terrible. Some of those balls went up and you kind of lose them for a second. It got a little hazy and you kind of lose them in the lights."

By Wednesday, an alert notified New York City residents that the air quality rating rested at 234. Anything over a 300 rating is considered very unhealthy and hazardous for humans to breathe.

"Today at one point, it was pretty bad out there," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "We walked out of the dugout and it was kind of orange. They did the right thing. They got all the information."

Either the White Sox are going to be extra prepared for tomorrow's 4 p.m. doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, or they'll be crowdsourcing for inhalers.

Either way, they need a couple of wins.