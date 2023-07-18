MLB News

White Sox postgame concert with Jake Owen at Guaranteed Rate Field closing in

The country star will perform after the White Sox-Guardians game on July 28

By Ryan Taylor

Get your tickets fast, the White Sox are hosting country star Jake Owen for a concert after their game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 28.

Tickets are available here. If you buy a ticket to the game, you will have automatic access to the postgame concert. Suites and group tickets are available; tickets to watch on the field are sold out.

If you can't make this concert, the White Sox are hosting a second postgame concert on Aug. 25. The "I Love 90s Tour" will stop at Guaranteed Rate Field, featuring artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc.

What's more, if you have tickets to the game on July 29, the first 20,000 fans get a throwback White Sox hat. Plenty of benefits to go around for attending a White Sox game this time of year.

