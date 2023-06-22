MLB

White Sox basketball jersey giveaway coming Saturday

Don't forget, if you're one of the first 20,000 fans in Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, you get a Sox basketball jersey

By Ryan Taylor

If you're going to the White Sox-Red Sox game on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, don't forget to get there early.

The White Sox are giving away an all-black White Sox basketball jersey to the first 20,000 fans in the stadium.

MORE: White Sox Sox release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season

The jersey is available in medium and extra-large sizes only. Here is a photo of the jersey, courtesy of the White Sox website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.


Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us