Which Original Six jersey is Nick Foligno's favorite?

The National Hockey League is home to some of the best logos in North American professional sports. There's just something special striking about the thick stitching on a colorful hockey sweater against a white sheet of ice.

Throughout his 16-year career, the Blackhawks' newest veteran, Nick Foligno, has been lucky enough to don some of the league's most iconic jerseys, including three from the Original Six.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet’s “The Fan Morning Show,” he revealed which one of the three Original Six franchises is his favorite.

"When I got to Toronto and put that leaf on, I was pretty excited," Foligno said. "You know, it’s something I watched my dad wear, and there’s a lot of history there for me. But then you go to the spoked 'B,' which is just a gorgeous jersey as well.

"And I got to be completely honest with you, I got the Chicago Blackhawks gear finally the other day and I open up my bag and, man, that is a pretty – the colors and – we always had that conversation, like, what's the best logo, and that might be up there for me, having seen it now. It’s a special one."

Okay, so he didn't completely reveal which one was his favorite. But he indubitably confirmed he can't wait to rep the Blackhawks' historic logo.

"I’m really excited about being a Blackhawk and going on this adventure with this team," Foligno said. "And I'm really excited about getting to know these guys and the city and going from there."

