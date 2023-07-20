Nick Foligno

Which Original Six jersey is Nick Foligno's favorite?

Nick Foligno has played for three Original Six franchises in his 16-year career.

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Hockey League is home to some of the best logos in North American professional sports. There's just something special striking about the thick stitching on a colorful hockey sweater against a white sheet of ice.

Throughout his 16-year career, the Blackhawks' newest veteran, Nick Foligno, has been lucky enough to don some of the league's most iconic jerseys, including three from the Original Six.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet’s “The Fan Morning Show,” he revealed which one of the three Original Six franchises is his favorite.

"When I got to Toronto and put that leaf on, I was pretty excited," Foligno said. "You know, it’s something I watched my dad wear, and there’s a lot of history there for me. But then you go to the spoked 'B,' which is just a gorgeous jersey as well.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"And I got to be completely honest with you, I got the Chicago Blackhawks gear finally the other day and I open up my bag and, man, that is a pretty – the colors and – we always had that conversation, like, what's the best logo, and that might be up there for me, having seen it now. It’s a special one."

Okay, so he didn't completely reveal which one was his favorite. But he indubitably confirmed he can't wait to rep the Blackhawks' historic logo.

"I’m really excited about being a Blackhawk and going on this adventure with this team," Foligno said. "And I'm really excited about getting to know these guys and the city and going from there."

News

west ridge 22 mins ago

Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in ATV crash on Far North Side

McHenry 39 mins ago

Former McHenry-area youth volleyball coach charged after arranging to meet minor for sex

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Nick Foligno
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us