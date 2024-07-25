When will Southwest start assigning seats? What to know after airline announces big change

One of the most famous features of Southwest Airlines is about to change.

In an announcement Thursday, the company said it will "redesign the boarding model" by eliminating open seating and instead move forward with assigned seats and premium seating options. The airline also plans to add overnight redeye flight routes, the announcement said.

"After listening carefully to customers and conducting extensive research, Southwest decided it will assign seats and offer premium seating options on all flights," the announcement said. "The airline has been known for its unique open seating model for more than 50 years, but preferences have evolved with more customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred."

Officials began studying customer preferences and expectations around the onboarding process in April, the announcement said, with the new changes designed to "elevate the customer experience, improve financial performance, and drive Shareholder value."

The airline said it will release more details about the plan, including a timeline, during an investor meeting in September.

Following the announcement, here's what we know right now.

Why is Southwest making this change?

The decision was based on customer preference, the airline said.

"The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest Customers, and 86% of potential Customers, prefer an assigned seat," the announcement said.

The announcement went on to say that customers who stopped flying Southwest and instead chose to fly with a competitor citied open seating as the top reason for the change.

"By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers," the announcement added.

The company also said the changes were part of "modernization efforts" part of already implemented improvements, including faster Wi-Fi, in-seat power chargers and larger overhead bins.

Will any Southwest flights have open seating?

According to the announcement, Southwest Airlines will move forward with assigning seats "on all flights."

The airline will also begin offering "premium extended legroom" in some parts of the cabin, the announcement said, though cabin layout details were still in design.

Officials in the announcement said a "refreshed" cabin design was underway, with "new, more comfortable RECARO seats."

When will Southwest start assigning seats?

More details about the changes regarding product designs, cabin layout, timing and more will be announced in late September, the airline said, adding that the move to assigned seating will be "significant."

"In addition to incorporating new technologies and procedures for a seamless transition, the new cabin layout will require approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration," the airline said.

According to the announcement, Southwest expects to make bookings available on the new layouts in 2025.

When will Southwest start flying redeyes?

Booking on initial routes for overnight flights begins Thursday, the announcement said, with the first overnight flight set to land on Valentine's Day of 2025 in five markets: Las Vegas to Baltimore and Orlando; Los Angeles to Baltimore and Nashville; and Phoenix to Baltimore.

The plan is to phase in additional overnight flights in the coming schedule's officials said.