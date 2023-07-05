Chicago White Sox

What's the difference between a sinker and a splitter?

White Sox TV color analyst Steve Stone gave a pitching tutorial live on air

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you've ever watched a baseball game, odds are you've been befuddled by the sport's unique lexicon. Don't be embarrassed. Even the most loyal fan has Googled a word of jargon they heard on the broadcast.

Luckily, White Sox fans have a broadcast booth on NBC Sports Chicago that takes time to simplify the game for both casual and religious fans of the sport.

On Tuesday, White Sox color analyst and Cy Young Award-winner Steve Stone explained the intricate differences between two pitches, a sinker and a splitter, with a hands-on tutorial.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The common sinker is a two-seem fastball where the pointer and middle fingers grip the seams along narrowest part of the horseshoe. The goal is to create side spin and downward movement, but it's a few ticks slower than a traditional fastball.

For a splitter, the pitcher's fingers are spread much farther apart with the middle finger gripping the seam. The pitch has no spin and comes in looking like a fastball with a sudden, sharp drop.

Steve Stone can certainly show better than anyone can tell.

News

chicago news 6 hours ago

Fireworks aren't planned at Navy Pier this Fourth of July, city of Chicago reminds residents

fourth of july 10 hours ago

‘We're excited to be here:' Suburban residents celebrate Independence Day with holiday traditions

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us