What time is the Bears-Lions game on Thanksgiving?

The Chicago Bears have dropped five games in a row, but they’re hoping for a happy holiday when they face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

The Bears have lost two straight games against divisional foes, and will hope to avoid making it three in a row when they face off with their longtime rivals in the Motor City.

While the Bears did beat the Lions once last season, they have not won a game in Detroit since Thanksgiving 2021.

Here is what you need to know about the game.

What time is the Bears’ game on Thanksgiving?

The game between the Bears and Lions will be the first of the day on Thanksgiving, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time. The game will air on CBS.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. CST on Fox, with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers wrapping up the slate at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

What is the Bears’ record on Thanksgiving?

According to NBC Sports, the Bears have a record of 20-15-2 in Thanksgiving games, and have won their last four games on the holiday.

Three of those victories came over the Lions, most recently in 2021, with the Bears also taking down the Green Bay Packers in 2015.

The Bears’ last loss on Thanksgiving came in 2014 against Detroit.

The Bears haven’t played the Dallas Cowboys, the other team that annually hosts a Thanksgiving game, on the holiday since 2004, when they lost 21-7 in Dallas.

Why do the Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving?

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, radio executive George Richards purchased the team, previously known as the Portsmouth Spartans, and had them play on Thanksgiving beginning in their first season in Detroit.