Put Your Pants on When You Get Your Mail, Police Remind Residents of Maryland Town

Wearing pants has become optional for some people holed up indoors while obeying the stay-at-home order. A police department in a northern Maryland town is reminding residents that's not an option when they go outside.

The Taneytown Police Department left a message on its Facebook page Wednesday morning telling residents to put their pants on when they leave their homes.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning,” the post said.

The post drew more than 600 comments and 4,000 shares within the day it was posted. Many responded with silly gifs, like one of Winnie the Pooh dancing, captioned “Life’s too short for pants.” Others said wearing underwear outside is legal and police should redirect their focus to more important matters.

NBC Washington reached out to Taneytown police for comment.

In Maryland, indecent exposure is defined as intentionally showing one’s genitals in public and in the presence of others. A conviction can lead to a fine of up to $3,000 or three years behind bars.