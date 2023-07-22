WATCH: Torrey Craig drops 32 points at Queen City Pro-Am

Torrey Craig, who the Bulls signed to the team this offseason, showed off his skills recently at the Queen City Pro-Am.

Check out his highlights from the game, where he finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists.

Newest Chicago Bull Torrey Craig pulled up to the Queen City Pro Am and dropped 32pts, grabbed 15 boards and dished out 4 Dimes#BullsNation



🎥 queencityproam (IG) pic.twitter.com/aMzJ56Edie — See Red UK (It's a Chicago Bulls Thing) (@SeeRedUK) July 22, 2023

Craig put his offensive skillset on display: handling the ball, staying patient on offense and sniping his trademark 3-point shot on multiple occasions.

The Bulls signed Craig to a two-year deal worth about $5.3 million. The second year of his deal has a player option designated to his contract.

As you would expect from the video, Craig is known for his elite 3-point shooting. He knocked down 100 3-pointers last season on 253 attempts, marking a 39.5% clip from beyond the arc. He's a superb defender, too, possessing a positive net floor rating and positive defensive box plus/minus value last season.

New teammate DeMar DeRozan went as far as to say Craig is one of the “top two players in the league that defends me the best,” on a recent episode of JJ Reddick’s "The Old Man and The Three” podcast.

