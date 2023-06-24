Ian Happ

WATCH: Ian Happ hits two home runs during Cubs London game

Ian Happ has gone yard twice in two at-bats in London against the St. Louis Cardinals

By Ryan Taylor

Ian Happ isn't jet lagged after the Cubs' flight over the pond to London.

In his first two at-bats in London, Happ sent both baseballs into the London crowd.

As of this writing, the Cubs are up 7-0 on the Cardinals in the sixth inning. Happ is 2-3 at the plate with two home runs, and two RBIs.

Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals' pitcher, left the game after three innings. The Cubs stuck him with 11 hits and seven earned runs.

Happ now has the most home runs off Wainwright of any player. He surpassed Joey Votto with a career six home runs against the Cardinals veteran, via ESPN. He's also the first Cubs player in the expansion era to have three games with 2+ home runs off a single pitcher, according to Elias sports.

