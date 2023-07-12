Matt Shaw

WATCH: Cubs first-rounder Matt Shaw hits 507-foot home run at Maryland

You read that correctly. 507 feet.

The Cubs drafted Matt Shaw, a Maryland shortstop, in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft.

And with him, they got power. Lots of it.

In college, Shaw once hit a 507-foot home run. Check out the moonshot here.

Shaw's grand slam put the Terps up 7-6 in this game over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Over his final season in college, Shaw slashed .341/.445/.697 from the plate with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs.

