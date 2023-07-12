WATCH: Cubs first-rounder Matt Shaw hits 507-foot home run at Maryland

The Cubs drafted Matt Shaw, a Maryland shortstop, in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft.

And with him, they got power. Lots of it.

In college, Shaw once hit a 507-foot home run. Check out the moonshot here.

Matt Shaw hit this ball 507 ft. Yes you read that correctly pic.twitter.com/1LcCObVTu6 — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 31, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Shaw's grand slam put the Terps up 7-6 in this game over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Over his final season in college, Shaw slashed .341/.445/.697 from the plate with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.