WATCH: Cubs first-rounder Matt Shaw hits 507-foot home run at Maryland

The Cubs drafted Matt Shaw, a Maryland shortstop, in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft.
And with him, they got power. Lots of it.
In college, Shaw once hit a 507-foot home run. Check out the moonshot here.
Shaw's grand slam put the Terps up 7-6 in this game over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Over his final season in college, Shaw slashed .341/.445/.697 from the plate with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs.