WATCH: Blackhawks draft party at The Salt Shed reacts to Connor Bedard's selection

The Blackhawks hosted an NHL draft party at The Salt Shed in Chicago in preparation for their selection with the No. 1 pick.

Once the Blackhawks announced their selection of Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick, Chicago went berserk. Check out this video of the crowd at the Salt Shed reacting to the pick.

Bedard is the second player in franchise history to be taken first overall. Patrick Kane, of course, is the other after the Blackhawks drafted him in 2007.

Bedard, 17, produced a ridiculous 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games last season for the Regina Pats, which led all Western Hockey League skaters by a considerable margin. He also recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven postseason contests.

