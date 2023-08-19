WATCH: Bears rookie astonished after forking $20,000 dinner bill

The unwritten rookie tax is an evil one.

Bears rookies fall victim to some slight hazing in the form of carrying the weight of a small financial burden. Tyler Scott recently got his treatment.

Check out his reaction to being handed a $20,000 bill from a team dinner.

Bears rookie Tyler Scott is in SHAMBLES after being handed a $20K bill 😂😂#DaBears pic.twitter.com/cCTA618VSE — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 19, 2023

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain recorded the video on his Instagram page (@reece_jmm) and posted it to his story. Justin Fields and Chase Claypool are both visible in the hilarious video.

Scott, 21, was drafted in the fourth round by the Bears in the 2023 NFL draft. He played three seasons at Cincinnati, totaling over 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

