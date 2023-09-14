Wallaby reported missing near Monee, with owners seeking help

Residents near suburban Monee are being asked to keep an eye out for a wallaby that was reported missing earlier this week.

The wallaby, whose name is Rupert, was reported missing on Tuesday, according to Will County Animal Control.

The animal is approximately two feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds, according to a flyer published after he was reported missing.

Residents who spot the animal are asked not to chase it or to try to catch it, but rather to take a photo or video of its location, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Anyone with information on Rupert’s whereabouts is asked to call 708-710-3148, or Will County Animal Control.