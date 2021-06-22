Vigil Held Honoring Couple Killed in Humboldt Park Shooting

A vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of a man and a woman were shot and killed in Humboldt Park over the weekend, just hours after the Puerto Rican Day parade.

Yasmin Perez and Gyo Arzuaga were shot after what police call a minor traffic accident Saturday evening on West Division Street in Humboldt Park. Authorities say several men ambushed the couple in the middle of the street, the whole confrontation captured on a disturbing surveillance video that has gone viral.

Arzuaga died after he was shot in the head, and Perez died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Now, friends and family of the couple are expressing their grief and shock, and praying that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“When I first found out, I didn’t want to believe it,” friend Jeanette Rodriguez said. “They were just great people overall.”

The couple left behind two children, according to friends and family. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral and medical expenses, and now their loved ones are left hoping that an arrest will soon be made in the case.

Authorities say that no one has been arrested, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the department has promising leads, and believe they have identified the suspected shooter.