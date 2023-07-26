Velus Jones Jr. improving comfort level, confidence in his role with the Bears

Velus Jones Jr.'s rookie season wasn't pretty.

The third-round pick out of Tennessee wasn't able to find a role with the passing corps, playing 22% of offensive snaps. Where he did find a role, however, was becoming the team's punt returner.

Though, he messed that up early, muffing two crucial punts in the first four weeks of the season. One against the Giants near the game's end and another against the Commanders during Week 5.

Now, Matt Eberflus claims the sophomore receiver is improving.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"First thing that stands out to me is returns," Eberflus said of Jones Jr. on Wednesday. "The punt returns, the kick returns, he's really been consistent with that. He's really worked his tail off with that. Then, the ability to utilize him as a guy back there with jet sweeps, the gadget plays, and also just being a receiver.

"I think he's got the comfort level now, second-year through."

Jones Jr., is logically supposed to be part of the wide receiver corps, especially during the corp's lowly hour last season. He's a third-round pick with quickness and agility, posed to have a hand in the offense.

Even when he did find a role on special teams, he couldn't hang onto it -- literally and metaphorically. He played 40% of special teams plays last season.

It'll be interesting to see how Jones Jr. fits this season. Will he become the team's punt returner again? Kick returner?

I don't think it's absurd to say he's a fringe-roster player. The corps, in general, improved this offseason. And, the wide receiver core drastically improved with the presence of DJ Moore and Tyler Scott.

Nevertheless, Eberflus likes what he sees from Jones Jr.

"His function in terms of being able to be confident -- knows what he's doing, know how to do it -- is really starting to show," Eberflus said.