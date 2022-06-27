Vehicle Hits Wall Near McCormick Place, Closing Ramp Onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Stevenson Expressway ramp onto northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is blocked Monday night after a vehicle collided with a wall near McCormick Place, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.

According to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication, the northbound Stevenson Expressway ramp onto Lake Shore Drive is currently blocked due to a traffic obstruction, and motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

The Chicago Fire Department says that no one was injured in the incident, and the city’s Building Department has been notified of the collision, officials said.

According to Total Traffic, all traffic is being forced to exit onto southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and to turn back around, with traffic backed up on Michigan Avenue.

This is a developing story, and we will provide additional details as they become available.