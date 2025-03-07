The State Department has issued a travel advisory for Turks and Caicos, asking travels to "exercise caution" for the British Overseas territory in the Bahamas due to crime.

The advisory was issued March 4 as the Transportation Security Administration prepares for a busy spring break season, with peak travel expected through March 24. The Level 2 advisory warned travelers "Exercise increased caution" if visiting the island.

"Most crime occurs in Providenciales," the advisory said. "Police may have limited investigatory resources." The advisory added that the U.S. Embassy Nassau, located in The Bahamas, can provide consular services (including assistance to victims of crime) for U.S. citizens in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Officials also reminded travelers that firearms, ammunition and bullets brought by mistake on carry-on bags or luggage are illegal, with strict police enforcement at the airport.

"We urge all travelers going to the Turks and Caicos Islands to carefully check their luggage for stray ammunition or forgotten weapons before departing from the United States," the advisory warned. "Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines.

Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage, the advisory said. According to the State Department, those who violate such laws could face 12 or more years in prison.

"Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release," the advisory said.

If you decide to travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands, the State Department offers the following tips:

Check your luggage and hand baggage carefully for bullets or firearms before leaving the United States. Do not bring these items to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Avoid walking alone and at night.

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt