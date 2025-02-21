Trump Cabinet updates: Spots left open as McMahon, Chávez-DeRemer face hearings

The administration of President Donald Trump continues to take shape, but several Cabinet positions remain open amid U.S. Senate votes.

This week, Trump's pick to lead the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, was confirmed, while his picks to lead the Labor and Education Departments went through their confirmation hearings.

Here is a rundown of the positions that have been filled in Trump's administration, and those that have yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

The following Cabinet-level positions have not yet been filled:

Secretary of Labor

Trump has nominated former Oregon Rep. Lori Chávez-DeRemer to be his Labor Secretary, and she has been going through hearings on Capitol Hill this week.

Chávez-DeRemer was defeated in her bid for a second term by Democratic Rep. Janelle Bynum, but has drawn the support of the Teamsters Union in her effort to head up the Department of Labor.

She served on the Agriculture Committee in the House, and also served on the Education Committee’s subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions during her time in Washington.

Secretary of Education

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is Trump’s pick to head the Education Department, with all eyes on whether or not the president will follow through with a campaign pledge to abolish the department and shift its work to other areas of the government.

McMahon’s nomination advanced out of a Senate Committee this week by a narrow 12-11 margin.

In addition to her work at WWE, McMahon also served as a trustee at Sacred Heart university and has embarked on multiple Senate campaigns, though she failed to win election in Connecticut.

U.S. Trade Representative

Jamieson Greer, who formerly served as chief of staff for Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, is Trump’s pick to help implement his agenda on trade.

Greer advanced out of a Senate Committee, and was questioned on Trump’s advocacy for tariffs, as well as a move to evaluate a trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico that Trump had negotiated during his first term in office.

Ambassador to the United Nations

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik was named as Trump’s pick to represent the United States in the United Nations shortly after he won the presidential election in November.

According to NBC News, Senate Republicans are taking their time in voting on Stefanik’s nomination because of their slim majority in the House, which would be reduced by one when she leaves office.

The following Cabinet positions have been filled, and are listed in order of presidential succession:

Secretary of State

Former Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was the first member of Trump’s Cabinet to win Senate approval, doing so on his first full day in office.

Secretary of the Treasury

Investor and hedge fund manager Scott Bessent was confirmed by the Senate in late January to serve as Treasury Secretary.

Secretary of Defense

Former Fox News host and Army National Guard officer Pete Hegseth was confirmed by the Senate in a narrow January vote. His confirmation was split 50-50 in the Senate, with Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote.

Attorney General

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was confirmed by the Senate in early February to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Bondi had also served as one of Trump’s defense lawyers during his impeachment trial, and was part of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Secretary of the Interior

Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was confirmed as Interior Secretary in late January.

In addition to his work in politics, Burgum was an investor and a venture capitalist.

Secretary of Agriculture

Attorney Brooke Rollins was confirmed as Agriculture Secretary earlier this month by a 72-28 vote.

Rollins worked in the first Trump administration in the Office of American Innovation and was the acting director of the Domestic Policy Council, according to her official biography.

Secretary of Commerce

Businessman Howard Lutnick was confirmed by the Senate as Commerce Secretary on Tuesday by a 51-45 margin. He has been a vocal proponent of the Trump administration’s plans to impose tariffs as part of its trade strategy.

He previously served as CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm.

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had run for president in 2024 before abandoning his campaign and endorsing Trump, was confirmed as HHS secretary by a 52-48 margin earlier this month.

Kennedy was grilled on Capitol Hill for spreading misinformation about vaccines, and has faced a host of other controversies in the lead-up to his confirmation.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Businessman Scott Turner, who had formerly served in the Texas legislature and in the first Trump administration on the Opportunity and Revitalization Council, was confirmed as HUD secretary in late January.

Turner worked for several different companies in the private sector, including a consulting firm that he owned and a software management company, according to his website.

Secretary of Transportation

Former Wisconsin Congressman and “Real World” cast member Sean Duffy was named secretary of transportation in late January by a 77-22 margin.

Duffy also served as a Fox Business host after his time in the House.

The former congressman appeared on MTV’s “The Real World” reality show.

Secretary of Energy

Former Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright was confirmed as energy secretary in early February. He has been a vocal critic of climate change legislation and investments, and has been a vocal proponent of increased use of hydraulic fracking to drill for fossil fuels.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins was named by Trump to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and his confirmation was delivered by a 77-23 vote in early February.

Collins also serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and has obtained the rank of colonel, according to his biography.

Secretary of Homeland Security

Former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was named Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, and was confirmed in late January.

Noem also was a U.S. representative for eight years and rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for her criticism of mask mandates and other measures.

Director of National Intelligence

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence in a vote earlier this month. She started her political career as a Democrat but joined the Republican Party in 2024.

She formerly served in the Hawaii National Guard and served on the House Armed Services Committee.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Russell Vought, who rose to prominence thanks to his work with the Heritage Foundation and his role in formulating the controversial Project 2025 platform, was confirmed as the director of the Office of Management and Budget earlier this month.

Vought held the OMB chair position in the late stages of Trump’s first administration. During his time as deputy director, Vought defied a subpoena over the Trump administration’s decision to freeze military aid to Ukraine, with that freeze ultimately leading to Trump’s first impeachment.

CIA Director

Former Congressman and attorney John Ratcliffe was sworn in as director of the CIA shortly after Trump’s inauguration. He had also formerly served as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence during his first administration.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin was sworn in as head of the EPA in late January. He had previously run for governor of New York, and had been a defense attorney for Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Small Business Administration

Former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was confirmed as the head of the Small Business Administration earlier this week.

Loeffler will oversee a department tasked with helping provide "counseling, capital and contracting expertise" for the nation's small businesses, according to the Associated Press.