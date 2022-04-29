NFL Draft 2022

Trey McBride Becomes First NFL Player from Same-Sex Marriage

The standout tight end was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2 round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Joseph Michalitsianos

Trey Mcbride #TE13 of the Colorado State Rams speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Getty Images

When Trey McBride was selected No. 55 in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, he became the first player ever drafted to have same-sex parents. The occasion was not lost on the former Colorado State University tight end, who spoke to TODAY about his background. 

“They’ve done a great job of pushing me to be the best person of myself, constantly getting support and love,” McBride said about his moms Kate and Jen.

McBride won the Mackey Award last season, given to college football’s best tight end. He caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown on his way to becoming Colorado State’s first tight end to cross 1,000 receiving yards in a season. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While McBride is used to speaking about his upbringing, he thinks playing in the NFL can also be an opportunity to change perceptions. 

“I think it could really be the platform to kind of help change things and kind of shine a light on this, but really, it’s just normal to me,” he said.

This article tagged under:

NFL Draft 2022Trey McBrideMackey Award
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us