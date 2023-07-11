Tony La Russa's health improving from recent treatments, report says

Tony La Russa, the White Sox manager from 2021-22, has seen improvements in his health after undergoing treatments, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who has been battling serious health issues the past year, recently received encouraging medical reports that his treatments have been successful," Nightengale wrote.

La Russa stepped down from his position as the White Sox manager after the 2022 season, citing his medical issues as the reason for his inability to remain in the dugout. On Aug. 30, the White Sox announced La Russa would not manage for their game against the Kansas City Royals -- this would mark his final game as the Sox' manager.

Miguel Cairo, then the bench coach for the White Sox, filled in for La Russa during his absence from the team. La Russa told the media he flew to the Mayo Clinic in Arizona to receive a pacemaker in his heart.

Seemingly, La Russa's health is improving after retiring from baseball and focusing on his well-being; a relief for White Sox fans after being in the dark about his health status.

La Russa managed two seasons with the White Sox. He recorded a 156-134 record with the South Side over those two seasons, winning the AL Central in 2021, yet losing in the first round of the playoffs.

