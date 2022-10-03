albany park

Toddler Struck, Killed by Pickup Truck in Albany Park Hit-and-Run, Police Say

A toddler was struck and killed by a passing truck after getting out of a vehicle in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 4500 block of North Pulaski at approximately 2 p.m.

A 15-month-old boy was being put into the backseat of an SUV when he got out of the vehicle, according to police.

The boy walked out onto the street and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

Authorities say the boy was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck did not stop at the scene, and has not yet been identified or located, police said.

An investigation remains underway.

