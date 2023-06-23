Prior to tonight's game against the Red Sox, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol announced that Tim Anderson will be playing second base for the first time in his major league career. He played the position in the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.

Coming back from a shoulder injury, tonight's game against the Red Sox will mark Anderson's first start since June 17. He will bat second in the lineup behind Andrew Benintendi.

"Don't read too much into it," Grifol said. "He wants to be a part of the lineup tonight. After the game, we'll evaluate it like if he wasn't playing – see where his arm is. And we will make a decision on where he plays tomorrow. All intentions are for him to go back to shortstop."

The White Sox host the Boston Red Sox tonight at 7 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. Stream the game here.

