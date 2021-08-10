More Than 110,000 Without Power as Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, ComEd Says

More than 110,000 ComEd customers are without power as bands of severe thunderstorms pound northern Illinois with ferocious winds in excess of 60 miles per hour in some locations.

According to the latest data from the utility, 110,290 customers are without power due to the fast-moving storms, which are speeding through the area Tuesday evening. More than 28,000 of those customers are located in McHenry County.

Here are the latest outage figures as of 7:55 p.m.:

McHenry County: 28,685 customers

Kane County: 21,390 customers

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cook County: 19,283 customers

Lake County: 16,059 customers

Winnebago County: 7,724 customers

DeKalb County: 6,262 customers

DuPage County: 5,429 customers

Boone County: 915 customers

Will County: 428 customers

ComEd announced earlier Tuesday that it was opening its Emergency Operations Center, and was positioning equipment and additional crews to combat potential power interruptions as the storms approached the area.

Customers are urged to call 1-800-EDISON1 if they see a downed power line, and are urged to NEVER approach downed power lines.

Customers can also text the word OUT to 26633 to report outages and to receive updates on when power will potentially be restored. Customers can also follow the company on Twitter @ComEd, or on Facebook for more information.