This Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour' hockey jersey is iconic: here's how to buy

A good hockey sweater never goes out of style.

The USHL's Chicago Steel hockey team will be wearing a Taylor Swift-inspired jersey on Saturday, Feb. 17 when they host an "Eras Night" at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

...Ready for it?



Experience "Chicago Steel: The Eras Night" on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, where we will wear special Eras-themed jerseys which will be auctioned online to benefit the @GAFGeneva



READ MORE: https://t.co/hM9iUwcH7A#FeelSteel pic.twitter.com/BC6COY39Wf — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 18, 2024

The jerseys are modeled after Swift's official "Eras Tour" merchandise and feature several nods to the pop star's discography, including snakes, a clock set to midnight, a red scarf and her famous pet cats.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

They also feature images from "different eras of Chicago Steel hockey," including championship moments, top players and other memories from the club's 24-year history," according to a press release.

Each of Swift's album titles are written on the sleeves, along with two friendship bracelets around the wrists. Players will be rocking one "Reputation" jumpsuit-inspired sock to mimic the singer's tour costume.

"We wanted a promotion where fans could feel 22," Steel President Dan Lehv said. "If it doesn’t work, Don't Blame Me. If you do, it's fine — my tears ricochet."

The special sweaters will be auctioned online from Feb. 15-22, with bidding beginning at $150. All of the proceeds will benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation

For those interested in attending the game against the Tri-City Storm on Feb. 17, tickets are available online, and can also be purchased in person at the Steel Box Office at Fox Valley Ice Arena or by calling 855-51-STEEL. Fans will enjoy Swift's Grammy Award-winning music throughout the arena and can purchase special Chicago Steel friendship bracelets on game night.