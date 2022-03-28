Thieves Use Social Media to Rob Trio of Would-Be Car Buyers, Chicago Police Warn

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of crimes involving thieves targeting victims who are trying to buy or sell vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, with one of the victims suffering a gunshot wound during the attack.

According to authorities, at least three such incidents have occurred within the last week in the city.

During the attacks, one or two suspects makes contact with victims who are either selling or trying to buy a vehicle. When they then meet up, they have robbed victims at gunpoint, according to authorities.

In at least one of the incidents, the victim was shot by one of the suspects when they tried to resist. In another theft, the suspects used a tow truck to tow the vehicle away without paying the victim.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The thefts have occurred:

March 21: 1110 block of South Langley Avenue (Pullman)

March 24: 200 block of West 107th Place (Roseland)

March 25: 600 block of West Vermont Street (West Pullman)

Chicago police say that the suspects in the case are between the ages of 16 and 25, and have been armed with at least one handgun.

Police recommend that residents never pursue fleeing thieves, and to always be aware of their surroundings. They also recommend that any exchanges arranged online are conducted at police stations or other safe locations.

Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.