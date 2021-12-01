south shore

Thief in Custody After Crashing Stolen Ambulance in Gold Coast, Police Say

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

Chicago police say that a person is in custody after they allegedly stole an ambulance in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, and then crashed it in Gold Coast.

According to authorities, paramedics were responding to a call in the 7500 block of South Stony Island at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday when one of the workers left a private ambulance running on the street.

The vehicle was then stolen by an unknown individual and they fled the scene in the ambulance, according to police.

A short time later, the ambulance was involved in a crash in the 700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said. The ambulance rear-ended an SUV in the Gold Coast neighborhood, and the driver of the emergency vehicle was apprehended at the scene.

Police say that charges are pending against the alleged thief, and an investigation remains underway.

