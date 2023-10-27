The next full moon for 2023 is coming up. What to know about October's ‘Hunter's Moon'

The next full moon for 2023 will rise Halloween weekend.

The next full moon for 2023, nicknamed the "Hunter's Moon," will rise Oct. 28, Chicago's Adler Planetarium said.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the "Hunter's Moon" always follow's the autumnal equinox "Harvest Moon."

"The Harvest Moon is the full Moon that occurs nearest to the autumnal equinox date (September 23, 2023)," the site said. "This means that either September or October’s full Moon may take on the name “Harvest Moon” instead of its traditional name. Similarly, the Hunter’s Moon is the first full Moon to follow the Harvest Moon, meaning it can occur in either October or November."

According to the Almanac, the name "Hunter's Moon" is believed to have originated in the 1700s, when hunters would prepare for the winter months by going hunting. It's also the time that animals would begin to "fatten up" ahead of the cold season, Almanac said.

The Hunter's Moon is expected to be visible Oct. 27, with peak visibility Oct. 28 at 3:54 p.m. CT, the site added.

How many full moons are left for 2023?

Oct 28: Hunter's Moon

Nov. 27: Beaver Moon

Dec. 26: Cold Moon