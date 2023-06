To cap off the third round of their draft, the Blackhawks selected Jiri Felcman.

Felcman, 18, is from Czechia. He is a 6-foot-4 center with left-handed shooting prowess. In 40 games with Langnau U20, Felcman recorded 31 points on 10 goals and 21 assists.

