The Blackhawks select Alex Pharand with the No. 99 pick

OK, take a breather now. This is the Blackhawks' only pick in the fourth round.

The Hawks used the No. 99 pick in the draft on Alex Pharand, a 6-foot-2 center from Canada.

Pharand, 18, played the last three seasons of his hockey career in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves and Hamilton Bulldogs. He took off last season, recording 39 points via 18 goals and 21 assists from 67 games.

He's been traded twice in his OHL career.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.