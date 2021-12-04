Teen Girl Reported Missing, Last Seen in Marquette Park, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood in recent weeks.

Police issued a missing persons alert for Amia Leon, who was last seen in the 6700 block of South Campbell on Nov. 20.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Leon is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding Leon’s whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.