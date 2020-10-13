Humboldt Park

Teen Girl, Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Chicago's West Side

A 13-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were seriously hurt after they were shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the victims were shot in the 900 block of North Lawndale at approximately 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the two victims were standing on the front porch of a residence when a person in a red-colored vehicle fired shots at them, striking both victims.

The teen girl was hit in the chest, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The young man was hit in the chin and the right armpit, and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

We’ll provide more updates on this story as they become available.

