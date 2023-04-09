Teen Girl Dies After Washington Heights Shooting, Police Say

A teen girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 10600 block of South Sangamon at approximately 12:51 a.m. Sunday.

Police responding to a shots-fired call arrived at the scene and found the 15-year-old sitting in the back seat of the car, with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and an investigation remains underway.