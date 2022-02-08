Teen Dies After Being Shot in Bronzeville, Chicago Police Say

A teen boy was shot and killed in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old boy was walking in the 3300 block of South Prairie at approximately 3:15 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown suspect.

The individual pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at the teen, striking him in the head.

Police say that the teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but reported that he later died from his injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody, and detectives are continuing to investigate the attack.