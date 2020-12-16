coronavirus

Twitter Will Label and Remove Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccines

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

  • Twitter on Wednesday announced that it will moderate and in some cases remove content that spreads harmful misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.
  • The company announced that starting next week it may remove tweets that advance harmful false or misleading narratives about the vaccines, which began to be administered in the U.S. this week.
  • The company also said that in 2021 it may place labels or warnings on tweets that push unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims and out-of-context information about vaccines.

Specifically, Twitter said it will take action on false claims that suggest immunizations and vaccines are used to control populations, false claims that have been widely debunked about the adverse impacts of the vaccines, and false claims that COVID-19 is not real and therefore vaccinations are unnecessary. The company added that it will take action on statements about the vaccines that invoke deliberate conspiracy.

The company also said that in 2021 it may place labels or warnings on tweets that push unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims and out-of-context information about vaccines. Those labels will direct Twitter users to authoritative public health information, the company said.

This follows Facebook, which earlier this month announced that it would start removing misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines as countries around the world start rolling them out.

