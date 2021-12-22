TikTok

TikTok Surpasses Google as Most Popular Website of the Year, New Data Suggests

The video platform also overtook Facebook as the most popular social media website, according to new data from Cloudflare, a web security and performance company

Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Move over Google — TikTok is 2021's most popular website, according to new data from Cloudflare, a web security and performance company.

TikTok, which last year was "only ranked #7 or #8" on Cloudfare's list, climbed the ranks to nab the no. 1 spot, according to company.

The company said it tracks data using its tool “Cloudflare Radar,” which it launched in September of 2020. That means the data from last year only encompasses September to December, while 2021 encompasses the full year.

"It was on February 17, 2021, that TikTok got the top spot for a day," Cloudfare wrote in its year in review blog post. "Back in March, TikTok got a few more days and also in May, but it was after August 10, 2021, that TikTok took the lead on most days. There were some days when Google was #1, but October and November were mostly TikTok’s days, including on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26)."

