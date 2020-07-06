Internet Provider Frontier Experiencing Outages

Frontier Communications, which provides internet service for rural and suburban areas in California, Florida, Connecticut, and 23 other states, is currently experiencing outages.

The company replied to tweets from customers, confirming that service has been affected.

They said they are investigating the problem and do not have an ETA on when service will resume.

We’re getting multiple reports and investigating the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience. We don’t have an ETA but once the issue is clear, your service should resume working as normal. Thank you for your patience. ^CJ — Ask Frontier (@AskFrontier) July 6, 2020

According to downdetector.com, Dallas, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Tampa, Orlando, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago are the areas most affected.

The telecoms sector has seen a huge increase in demand during the COVID-19 crisis. With lockdown measures keeping people in their homes, digital infrastructure became increasingly essential as people began to move their lives online.

The increase in the numbers of people working, learning and socializing from home has led to a change in customer attitudes with more customers valuing the reliability of their connection over speed.