Taste of Chicago Goes Virtual With Cooking Demonstrations, Online Dance Parties

With the Taste of Chicago called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event has been reimagined, transitioning into a virtual showcase and a way to help pay tribute to first responders and community organizations.

The “Taste of Chicago To-Go” event, announced Wednesday, will take place from July 8-12, and instead of vendors selling food items to hungry Chicago visitors, the event will largely be held online.

Free online cooking demonstrations will be given as part of the event, according to a press release, and virtual music and dance events will also be part of the fun.

In addition, a series of “Community Eats” events will take place, with neighborhood restaurants and food trucks providing meals for frontline and healthcare workers and community organizations.

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Care Kitchen Chicago, Farm on Ogden, La Casa Norte, Lawrence Hall, MADO Healthcare, Mount Sinai Hospital, New Covenant Community Development Council, The Night Ministry, The Port Ministries, Salvation Army Freedom Center, South Shore Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, West Humboldt Park Family and Community Development Council, and Westside Health Authority will all take part in the “Community Eats’ program.

A total of 25 restaurants will be supported by the "Community Eats" program. A food truck procession will also be held from downtown to a variety of neighborhoods throughout the city.

“Local restaurants make up the backbone of our neighborhoods – and we’re finding creative ways to support both them and the communities they serve, while prioritizing health and safety,” Mark Kelly, commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in a statemen.t

Online cooking demonstrations will be found on the city’s YouTube page, with chefs like Carlos Gaytan, Maya-Camille Broussard, and Jessica Romanowski among those slated to participate.

Socially-distanced dance parties are also encouraged, with the city’s YouTube page hosting several events, including dance lessons from Bollywood Groove and music by DJ iLLEST.

For more information, and a list of participating restaurants, residents are encouraged to visit the Taste of Chicago website.