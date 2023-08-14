T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards hands Peter Skoronski his ‘Welcome to the NFL' moment

The Bears linebacker sent the Titans rookie to the ground with this hit

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Welcome to the NFL, Peter Skoronski.

The Illinois native, now Tennessee Titans guard, was on the wrong end of a T.J. Edwards hit during Saturday's Bears-Titans game. The hit left Skoronski stumbling and looking for his balance.

Check out the video.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Some Bears outsiders prognosticated the team could bring Skoronski to his hometown team in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears ended up drafting Darnell Wright, instead, to fill the role of right tackle.

Skoronski was drafted to the Titans one selection after Wright went to the Bears. Ryan Poles chose not to delve into the specifics of why the Bears didn't opt for Skoronski. Though, NFL scouts pegged Skoronski's arms undersized for his position.

The Bears signed Edwards during the offseason, who is also an Illinois native. He's spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia.

News

Chicago Weather 6 mins ago

‘Landspouts' possible in Chicago area as rain, storms approach region

chicago news 22 mins ago

Chicago's ex-top doctor reveals how she was fired in new wide-reaching interview

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

T.J. Edwards
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us