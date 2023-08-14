T.J. Edwards hands Peter Skoronski his ‘Welcome to the NFL' moment

Welcome to the NFL, Peter Skoronski.

The Illinois native, now Tennessee Titans guard, was on the wrong end of a T.J. Edwards hit during Saturday's Bears-Titans game. The hit left Skoronski stumbling and looking for his balance.

Check out the video.

TJ Edwards giving Peter Skoronski his 'welcome to the NFL' moment. pic.twitter.com/us7TgUBQWH — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) August 13, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Some Bears outsiders prognosticated the team could bring Skoronski to his hometown team in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears ended up drafting Darnell Wright, instead, to fill the role of right tackle.

Skoronski was drafted to the Titans one selection after Wright went to the Bears. Ryan Poles chose not to delve into the specifics of why the Bears didn't opt for Skoronski. Though, NFL scouts pegged Skoronski's arms undersized for his position.

The Bears signed Edwards during the offseason, who is also an Illinois native. He's spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.