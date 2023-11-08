Chicago Loop

SUV crashes into Loop restaurant, authorities say

An investigation remains underway after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Loop on Wednesday morning.

The SUV crashed into the front door of Petterino’s Restaurant, located near the Goodman Theatre at the intersection of Randolph and Dearborn.

Authorities remain on the scene and are investigating the crash, according to Total Traffic.

No further information on injuries or what caused the crash was immediately available. We will provide those updates as they become available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Loop
