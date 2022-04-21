Chicago Police

Suspicious Package Found in Loop, Causing Service Disruptions on CTA Train Lines

Chicago police are investigating a suspicious package found in the Loop on Thursday evening, disrupting service on several CTA train lines.

According to authorities, a suspicious device was found in the 200 block of South Wabash on Thursday.

As a result, Brown Line service has been suspended between Chicago and Clark/Lake, while the Pink Line is operating from 54th Street to Polk only. Passengers are then being asked to connect to the Blue Line at Racine for continuing service.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

