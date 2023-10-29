Suspect sought in West Chesterfield hit-and-run that left pedestrian injured

Chicago police are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., an SUV struck the pedestrian in the 9100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago police.

The SUV then fled the scene, driving southbound on the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but no further updates were available on their condition at this time.

The SUV was described as being white in color. The make and model were unknown, but police say it is possible it was a white Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is urged to call CPD’s Major Accidents unit at 312-745-4521.