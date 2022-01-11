Suspect at-Large After Kidnapping Good Samaritan Following Indiana Crash

A suspect remains at-large after he allegedly kidnapped a Good Samaritan following an Indiana crash and forced the person to drive him to Chicago over the weekend.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a rollover crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile-marker 254 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While troopers were responding to the crash, they received information that a Good Samaritan who had stopped to assist the driver had been carjacked.

A short time later, troopers spotted the vehicle and began to follow it, pursuing it into Illinois.

While the vehicle was on the Bishop Ford Expressway near 115th Street in Chicago, the vehicle came to a sudden stop, and the driver, identified as the Good Samaritan, got out of the van and laid down on the ground.

While police attended to that individual, the suspect then slammed the driver’s side door shut and sped away from the scene. Police attempted to chase down the vehicle but ended up losing sight of the van.

It was recovered approximately two miles from the scene, with the driver having vanished.

An investigation has revealed that the suspect in the case is Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins, who has residences in both Lafayette, Indiana and in Chicago. He is described as a Black male, standing 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

Police say that Brown-Watkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle, armed robbery, auto theft, pointing a firearm and leaving the scene of a crash.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or to call Indiana State Police at 877-226-1026.